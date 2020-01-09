South African power cuts to continue until Friday

Adds more details

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's troubled state power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would continue to cut power until Friday after losing generating capacity overnight, with emergency reserves insufficient to meet daytime demand.

Problems at Eskom, which generates more than 90% of the country's power, are widely viewed as the biggest impediment to economic growth. Outages last year dented economic output and shook investor confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

The utility said up to 2,000 MW would be cut from the system until 0600 local time (0400 GMT) on Friday, adding the power system was still "severely constrained and unpredictable" with over 14,000 MW of its 44,000 MW total nominal capacity offline due to breakdowns.

The power cuts had been expected to last until Thursday morning.

Ramaphosa is trying to revive Africa's most advanced economy, which is flirting with recession, and attract new investment.

Eskom's new chief executive Andre de Ruyter started work on Monday and will oversee a government plan to split the company into separate units for generation, transmission and distribution to improve its performance.

