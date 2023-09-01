News & Insights

South African police say 18 suspects killed in shootout

September 01, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eighteen suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with South African police in the Limpopo province, the police said on Friday.

Senior police officials were on their way to the crime scene in Makhado in South Africa's northernmost province, elite police unit the Hawks said in a statement, without providing further details.

Reuters
