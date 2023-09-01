South African police say 18 suspects killed in shootout

Adds details from statement in paragraph 2

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Eighteen suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with South African police in the Limpopo province, the police said on Friday.

Senior police officials were on their way to the crime scene in Makhado in South Africa's northernmost province, elite police unit the Hawks said in a statement, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

