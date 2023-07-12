News & Insights

South African police hunt murder suspects after Eastern Cape shooting

July 12, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - South African police said on Wednesday that they were hunting for murder suspects following a shooting in the Kwanobuhle township in the Eastern Cape province late on Tuesday in which six people died and a further four were injured.

Three unknown men are believed to have entered a yard in Kwanobuhle on the outskirts of Uitenhage and opened fired, police said in a statement.

Two women were shot at the gate, one of whom succumbed to her injuries, while the other sustained gunshot wounds.

A further eight people were shot, leaving five more dead and three injured.

Police said the injured had been taken to hospital but the motive for the killing was not yet known.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.

