South African police conduct mass raid in Cape Town crime hotspot

Esa Alexander
Rifles in hand and dogs in tow, hundreds of uniformed police descended on townships and settlements in Cape Town for a two-day raid on one of South Africa's most violent areas.

High rates of unemployment and drug abuse in the crime-ridden Cape Flats area have fuelled activity by gangs who City of Cape Town said extort protection money from residents.

More than 750 officers, canine units and helicopters were deployed in the raid on Wednesday and Thursday. Several people were arrested, authorities said.

