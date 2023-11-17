South African petrochemical company Sasol names new CEO

News & Insights

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South African petrochemical company Sasol SOLJ.J on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of President and CEO from April 1, 2024.

Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor until Dec. 31, 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.

Baloyi, currently Executive Vice President of Energy Operations and Technology, was selected from both internal and external candidates and has served in various management positions since joining the company in 2002.

"We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm," Sasol said in its statement.

