South African Paralympic star Pistorius is denied parole

Credit: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

March 31, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

PRETORIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole by the parole board, South Africa's Department of Correctional Services and lawyer for the victim's family said on Friday.

