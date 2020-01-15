South African nuclear firm Necsa's board members resign

Adds more details

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The remaining board members at South African state nuclear company Necsa have resigned, the energy ministry said on Wednesday, adding it would prioritise new appointments to the board.

Necsa is one of the world's largest producers of medical radioisotopes and promotes research and development in nuclear energy.

It has been mired in a financial and operational crisis, like other South African state-run firms including power utility Eskom, but is much less of a burden on the country's stretched public finances due to its smaller size.

Board chairman Rob Adam resigned last year, citing the pressures of the job.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy did not give a reason for the board members' resignation but said a list of names of potential new members had been drawn up.

"A list of proposed names for the Necsa board has been finalised for submission to cabinet for concurrence. It is the department's intention to see a stable Necsa in the current financial year," the ministry said in a statement.

