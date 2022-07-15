World Markets

South African mobile operator MTN in buyout talks with rival Telkom

Contributors
Eva Mathews Reuters
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom for a stock or a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Friday, sending their shares higher.

Adds context

July 15 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.Jis in talks to buy smaller rival Telkom TKGJ.J for a stock or a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Friday, sending their shares higher.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," they said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Telkom's shares jumped nearly 30% following the announcement, while MTN was up nearly 5%.

The deal between MTN and Telkom, if successful, would bolster MTN in its competition against Vodacom Group VODJ.J, as the carriers look to expand 4G and 5G connectivity to more parts of the country.

South Africa completed a radio frequency spectrum auction in March that was needed to roll out 5G.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular