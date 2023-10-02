South African minister gives green light to TotalEnergies drilling off Cape coast

CAPE TOWN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's environment ministry has rejected a wide-ranging appeal against TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA drilling for gas and oil in Block 5/6/7 off the Cape coast, after the latest in a series of challenges seeking to halt energy companies exploring for new offshore discoveries at the foot of Africa.

