South African minister gives green light to TotalEnergies drilling off Cape coast

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 02, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Wendell Roelf for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's environment ministry has rejected a wide-ranging appeal against TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA drilling for gas and oil in Block 5/6/7 off the Cape coast, after the latest in a series of challenges seeking to halt energy companies exploring for new offshore discoveries at the foot of Africa.

