South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater posts 78% profit jump

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J on Thursday posted a 78% increase in core profit in the first quarter, driven by higher metals prices and improved operational performance.

Sibanye said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter to 19.8 billion rand ($1.38 billion).

Production was up 6% year on year at its South African platinum group metals operations at 444,609 ounces while the company's U.S. output rose 9%. Gold production increased by 5% to 249,392 ounces.

($1 = 14.3155 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman )

