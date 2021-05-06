World Markets

South African miner Gold Fields' first-quarter output edges higher

South African miner Gold Fields on Thursday posted marginally higher first-quarter output, with production at its South Deep mine down slightly because of the impact of the country's second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Production rose to 541,000 ounces from 537,000 ounces in the same period last year.

"Encouragingly, productivity trends continued to improve across key leading indicators during the quarter," said newly appointed CEO Chris Griffith.

