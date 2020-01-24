South African mine deaths fell to 51 last year, ministry says

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fifty-one people died in South Africa's mines last year, compared to 81 in 2018, the mines ministry tweeted on Friday.

A poor safety record has contributed to slower investment at some South African mines in recent years, along with depressed commodities prices and rising labour and power costs.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

