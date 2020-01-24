World Markets

South African mine deaths fell to 51 last year, ministry says

Fifty-one people died in South Africa's mines last year, compared to 81 in 2018, the mines ministry tweeted on Friday.

A poor safety record has contributed to slower investment at some South African mines in recent years, along with depressed commodities prices and rising labour and power costs.

