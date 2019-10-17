World Markets

South African mid-term budget may come a day early -finance minister

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that South Africa's mid-term budget may be presented on Oct. 29, a day earlier than scheduled, to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa's travel plans.

PRETORIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that South Africa's mid-term budget may be presented on Oct. 29, a day earlier than scheduled, to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa's travel plans.

The mid-term budget covers fiscal planning for the coming three years.

"The ... budget policy statement is likely to be presented earlier than the 30th of October," Mboweni told a meeting to discuss policy proposals on how to boost the economy.

"It turns out (Ramaphosa)... may be out of the country so we're going to have to pull back the date."

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular