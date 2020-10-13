South African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 13

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa will publish mining production data and gold production data for August at 0930 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand firmed slightly on Monday, clinging to the previous week's gains spurred by hopes for the conclusion a stimulus package in the United States.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, brushing off a firmer Wall Street lead as China's post-holiday rally cooled, although a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about U.S. stimulus are expected to continue to support sentiment.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, fueled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package and by a rally in Amazon, Apple and other technology stocks ahead quarterly earnings season.

GOLD XAU=

Gold prices fell on Tuesday with a slight rebound in dollar, while investors clung to hopes of a U.S. stimulus package being eventually released.

EMERGING MARKETS

