South African Markets - Factors to watch on June 29

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - The following company events, debt and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

Naspers NPNJn.J results

FirstRand FSRJ.J unbundling

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand slipped against the U.S. dollar on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases globally continued to weigh on hopes of a swift economic recovery. .JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe-haven bonds and the U.S. dollar. MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled more than 2% on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. .N

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Monday as worries over a surge in fresh COVID-19 infections globally dented investor optimism about a swift economic rebound and drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- A million workers wait for COVID-19 relief

- Unions have set SAA on path to liquidation, says Gordhan

