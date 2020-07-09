South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 9

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- April industrial production ZAMAN=ECI figures published by Stats SA. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- No major events.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday as the dollar fell, although a resurgence of new coronavirus cases globally and fresh evidence of the weakness of the local economy kept sentiment cautious.

Local sentiment and higher gold prices have bolstered the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)..JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equity markets ground higher as investors tried to look past gathering Sino-U.S. tension and renewed coronavirus lockdowns to upcoming company earnings, hoping that global stimulus efforts will yield upbeat outlooks.MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

U.S stocks rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about further lockdowns due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country..N

GOLD XAU=

Gold held steady above the key $1,800/oz level on Thursday, as worries over mounting COVID-19 cases offset hopes of a swift global economic recovery.GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Parliament committee not convinced Treasury can reach its target of a primary budget surplus by 2023/2024, and wants a more realistic forecast

- Australian firm Jupiter Mines to ditch iron in favour of more SA manganese.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Edcon is another hard lesson for those pouring money into loss-making companies.

