South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 6

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major releases.

COMPANIES

- No major releases.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened on Friday after two days of gains, weighed down by fears of a rebound in global COVID-19 infections and concerns about the local economy.

In stocks, the benchmark FTSE/JSE All Share Index .JALSH closed down 0.17% to 54,523 points and the Top 40 Companies Index .JTOPI fell 0.26% to 50,180 points..JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was well under way..N

GOLD XAU=

Gold prices eased on Monday as risk sentiment improved ahead of U.S. services sector data, although losses were capped by worries over surging coronavirus cases in some U.S. states.GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Business association says cigarette ban resulted in the loss of 3.5 billion rand ($206.65 million) in excise taxes and enriched “billionaire criminals in the illegal trade”.

- The Portuguese government took control of a stake held by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos in Efacec Power Solutions as it tries to help the manufacturer find a new shareholder.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Chinese-owned firm fined for locking workers inside Durban building until they met targets.

- The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is planning to issue invitations for the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum and the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN).

($1 = 16.9369 rand)

