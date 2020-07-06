World Markets
IXIC

South African Markets - Factors to watch on July 6

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major releases.

COMPANIES

- No major releases.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened on Friday after two days of gains, weighed down by fears of a rebound in global COVID-19 infections and concerns about the local economy.

In stocks, the benchmark FTSE/JSE All Share Index .JALSH closed down 0.17% to 54,523 points and the Top 40 Companies Index .JTOPI fell 0.26% to 50,180 points..JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was well under way..N

GOLD XAU=

Gold prices eased on Monday as risk sentiment improved ahead of U.S. services sector data, although losses were capped by worries over surging coronavirus cases in some U.S. states.GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Business association says cigarette ban resulted in the loss of 3.5 billion rand ($206.65 million) in excise taxes and enriched “billionaire criminals in the illegal trade”.

- The Portuguese government took control of a stake held by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos in Efacec Power Solutions as it tries to help the manufacturer find a new shareholder.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Chinese-owned firm fined for locking workers inside Durban building until they met targets.

- The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is planning to issue invitations for the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum and the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN).

($1 = 16.9369 rand)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular