South African Markets - Factors to watch on February 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

- Sasol SOLJ.J reports half-year results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand recovered from a four-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell on weak survey data, but traders were cautious before a closely watched budget speech next week.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.87% lower at 51,582 points, while the All-share index .JALSH fell 0.79% to 57,336 points..JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with infections and deaths rising in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks sold off and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline in about three weeks on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases and data showing a stall in U.S. business activity in February fueled investors' fears about economic growth..N

GOLD XAU=

Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday to their highest since February 2013, as spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries outside China deepened worries about a hit to the global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Pivotal week for rand as budget looms

BUSINESS REPORT

- Hammerson disposes of 7 UK retail parks

- Gordhan's DPE slammed over no-show at hearing

