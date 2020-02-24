World Markets

South African Markets - Factors to watch on February 24

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

- Sasol SOLJ.J reports half-year results.

The South African rand recovered from a four-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell on weak survey data, but traders were cautious before a closely watched budget speech next week.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.87% lower at 51,582 points, while the All-share index .JALSH fell 0.79% to 57,336 points..JZAR/

Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with infections and deaths rising in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.MKTS/GLOB

U.S. stocks sold off and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline in about three weeks on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases and data showing a stall in U.S. business activity in February fueled investors' fears about economic growth..N

Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday to their highest since February 2013, as spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries outside China deepened worries about a hit to the global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.GOL/

- Pivotal week for rand as budget looms

- Hammerson disposes of 7 UK retail parks

- Gordhan's DPE slammed over no-show at hearing

(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

