South African Markets - Factors to watch on February 24
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.
COMPANIES
- Sasol SOLJ.J reports half-year results.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand recovered from a four-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell on weak survey data, but traders were cautious before a closely watched budget speech next week.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.87% lower at 51,582 points, while the All-share index .JALSH fell 0.79% to 57,336 points..JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with infections and deaths rising in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East.MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks sold off and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline in about three weeks on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases and data showing a stall in U.S. business activity in February fueled investors' fears about economic growth..N
GOLD XAU=
Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday to their highest since February 2013, as spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries outside China deepened worries about a hit to the global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.GOL/
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Pivotal week for rand as budget looms
BUSINESS REPORT
- Hammerson disposes of 7 UK retail parks
- Gordhan's DPE slammed over no-show at hearing
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.