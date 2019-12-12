South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa to release October mining production data at 0900 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday on optimism the central bank has room to boost the economy after consumer inflation fell to a nine-year low, while stocks gained. .JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-U.S. trade talks kept investors cautious. MKTS/GLOB

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signalled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely. .N

GOLD XAU=

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, while palladium continued its record run on fears of a deepening supply deficit. GOL/

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Insider behind Eskom sabotage, says COO

- Slowing inflation deepens Bank's rate quandary

BUSINESS REPORT

- Ramaphosa draws the line on Eskom

- Sales rise 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, but below forecast

(Compiled by Nqopbile Dludla)

