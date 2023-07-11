South African manufacturing output up 2.5% y/y in May

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 2.5% year on year in May after rising by a revised 3.6% in April, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production was down 1.3% month on month in May, after rising by a revised 0.7% in April.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

