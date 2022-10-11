World Markets

South African manufacturing output up 1.4% y/y in August

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.4% year on year in August after rising by a revised 3.9% in July, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.4% year on year in August after rising by a revised 3.9% in July, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 2.1% month on month in August. Analysts had predicted a 2.5% drop in annual terms in August and a 0.3% month-on-month rise.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular