South African manufacturing output up 1.4% y/y in August

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.4% year on year in August after rising by a revised 3.9% in July, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 2.1% month on month in August. Analysts had predicted a 2.5% drop in annual terms in August and a 0.3% month-on-month rise.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.