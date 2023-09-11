South African manufacturing output rises 2.3% y/y in July

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose 2.3% year on year in July after rising by a revised 5.9% in June, statistics agency data showed on Monday.

Factory production was down 1.6% month on month in July, after rising by 1.2% in June.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.