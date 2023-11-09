South African manufacturing output falls 4.3% y/y in September

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 4.3% year on year in September after rising by a revised 1.5% in August, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production was down 0.5% month on month in September, after rising by a revised 0.4% in August.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.