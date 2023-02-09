South African manufacturing output down 4.7% y/y in December

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 4.7% year on year in December after falling by a revised 1.8% in November, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production rose 0.1% month on month in December. Analysts had predicted a 2.5% drop in annual terms and a 0.5% month-on-month decline.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

