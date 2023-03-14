World Markets

South African manufacturing output down 3.7% y/y in January

Credit: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY

March 14, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.7% year on year in January after falling by a revised 4.5% in December, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 1.1% month on month in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 5.1% drop in annual terms and a 0.3% month-on-month decline.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.