World Markets

South African manufacturing output down 1.1% y/y in November

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

January 10, 2023 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 1.1% year on year in November after rising by 1.0% in October, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 2.0% month on month in November. Analysts had predicted a 2.3% drop in annual terms and a 1.1% month-on-month drop.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.