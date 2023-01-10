South African manufacturing output down 1.1% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 1.1% year on year in November after rising by 1.0% in October, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Factory production rose 2.0% month on month in November. Analysts had predicted a 2.3% drop in annual terms and a 1.1% month-on-month drop.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

