South African manufacturing output down 0.7% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 0.7% year on year in November, after slumping by a revised 8.5% in October, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 3.7% month on month in November and up 2.2% in the three months to the end of November compared with the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

