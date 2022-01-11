South African manufacturing output down 0.7% y/y in November

World Markets

South Africa's manufacturing output fell 0.7% year on year in November, after slumping by a revised 8.5% in October, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 3.7% month on month in November and up 2.2% in the three months to the end of November compared with the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.

