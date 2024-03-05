News & Insights

World Markets

South African lender Nedbank posts 11% rise in annual profit

March 05, 2024 — 12:21 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group NEDJ.J, amongst the top five lenders in the country, recorded an 11% rise in annual profit, supported by strong revenue and associate income growth of 12%.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the bank's headline earnings, a profit measure, grew to 15.7 billion rand ($823.67 million) from 14.1 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 19.0611 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.