South African lender Nedbank posts 11% rise in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group NEDJ.J, amongst the top five lenders in the country, recorded an 11% rise in annual profit, supported by strong revenue and associate income growth of 12%.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the bank's headline earnings, a profit measure, grew to 15.7 billion rand ($823.67 million) from 14.1 billion rand a year earlier.

($1 = 19.0611 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

