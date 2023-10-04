South African lender FirstRand's CEO to step down end-March

Updates after interview with new CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South African bank FirstRand's FSRJ.J CEO will step down at the end of March as part of a shake-up of the senior leadership, the bank announced on Wednesday.

CEO Alan Pullinger, who has been with the country's biggest bank by market value for 26 years and at its helm for the last five, will step down on March 31 as he completes his tenure, FirstRand said.

Pullinger will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Mary Vilakazi on April 1 and will remain with the company fulltime until the end of June "to ensure a seamless handover," the lender said in a statement.

"Succession planning for this role was anchored to his expected departure in 2024," it said.

As the incoming CEO, Vilakazi said she hoped to maintain the momentum in the lender's business, she told Reuters in an interview, as the bank continues to post better growth rates and lower bad loans when compared with its peers.

"Despite, I guess, the tough macroeconomic environment that we're in, at least we don't have a business that we have to fix because I think that's hard," she said.

Other changes to the senior leadership include the appointment of Jacques Celliers, CEO of FirstRand's FNB division or its South Africa-focussed bank, to executive in the group's fintech strategy.

Chief Financial Officer of FirstRand Harry Kellan will take the reins from Celliers on April 1, it said.

The company also announced that Roger Jardine, chairman and director of the FirstRand board, would also step down effective Nov. 30. He will be succeeded by retired FirstRand CEO Johan Burger.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Christina Fincher)

