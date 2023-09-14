South African lender FirstRand posts 11% rise in annual profit

Adds dividend in paragraph 3, credit loss ratio in paragraph 6

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's FirstRand Ltd FSRJ.J on Thursday posted an 11% rise in annual profit as the bank benefitted from rising interest rates even as its bad loans rose.

Its headline earnings per share rose to 6.49 rand ($0.3458) for the year ending June 30 from 5.84 rand a year ago, the bank said.

FirstRand, the country's largest lender by market value, announced a dividend of 3.84 cents per share.

The top five private South African banks - among the continent's biggest - are generally considered well-capitalised, conservative in lending and help drive an otherwise ailing economy.

But inflation, high interest rates, regular power blackouts and logistical bottlenecks are taking a toll on its most sensitive retail and small business customers, leading to defaults.

FirstRand posted a credit loss ratio (CLR) - a measure of bad loans versus total loans - of 78 basis points, up from 56 basis points last year.

($1 = 18.7694 rand)

