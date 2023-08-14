News & Insights

South African lender Absa posts marginal rise in interim profit

August 14, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J on Monday posted a marginal rise in interim profit as it benefited from higher interest rates, which was partly offset by higher impairments.

The lender posted a headline earnings per share of 13.21 rand ($0.6945) for the half year ended June 30, against 12.67 rand the corresponding period a year ago.

The top five private South African banks - among the continent's biggest - are generally known to have well-capitalised balance sheets and strictly conservative lending practices.

But as Africa's most advanced economy came under strain due to high interest rates and higher inflation, it took a toll on banks' loan books, already struggling to manage the spillover effects of long hours of daily blackouts.

Absa's return on equity - a metric which measures how much profit a company is generating for each rand of shareholder investment - slipped to 15.7% from 16.4% a year ago.

