South African lender Absa posts marginal rise in interim profit

August 14, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J on Monday posted a marginal rise in interim profit as it benefited from higher interest rates whose impact was partly offset by higher impairments, the bank said.

The lender posted a headline earnings per share - a profit measure - of 13.21 rand ($0.6945) for the half year that ended June 30, against 12.67 rand seen in the corresponding period a year ago.

($1 = 19.0202 rand)

