South African lawmakers to vote on Ramaphosa 'Farmgate' report

CAPE TOWN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on a probe report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of foreign currency hidden at his private game farm.

The report if adopted by parliament after the ongoing debate will push the billionaire president to the brink of an impeachment, even though he has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal, which has been dubbed "Farmgate" by the media.

Ramaphosa has challenged the report in court and has not been charged with any crime, but some opponents have called for his resignation.

The foreign currency hidden in furniture at his Phala Phala game farm was stolen in 2020 but it came to light only in June. The theft raised questions about how Ramaphosa, who came to power on the promise to fight graft, acquired the money and whether he declared it.

Ramaphosa has said a much smaller amount of money than the millions of dollars reported was taken and it was the proceeds of game sales. Contrary to the allegations, he said he reported the theft when he heard about it.

If the lawmakers accept the report, the next stage would be the creation of an impeachment committee, which could recommend that Ramaphosa be removed from office.

But it is not expected to pass as the governing African National Congress (ANC) party - which has a majority of seats in the National Assembly - last week told its parliamentary caucus to reject it.

"This report is not binding," ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said during the debate, referring to the panel's report.

It was not clear whether Ramaphosa was at City Hall, where the parliamentary debate was being held.

Opposition leader John Steenhuisen likened the way ANC lawmakers were expected to protect Ramaphosa to how they shielded his predecessor Jacob Zuma during numerous no-confidence votes in his nine-year tenure.

"As long as you've got the numbers in parliament you can make any scandal go away," he said.

Julius Malema, firebrand leader of the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, said while Ramaphosa had said South Africa's constitution was above every citizen, "today this same man is peeing on the constitution of South Africa."

Tuesday's vote comes days before an ANC leadership contest to decide whether Ramaphosa will be re-elected as its president and gets to run for a second term at the 2024 election.

