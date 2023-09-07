South African insurer Sanlam says interim profit more than doubles

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam Ltd SLMJ.J said on Thursday its half-year profit jumped 118%, benefiting from better market returns on investment of premiums, lower claims and growth in new clients.

For the six months ended June 30, the country's biggest life insurer posted headline earnings per share, a measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 3.39 rand, up from 1.56 rand in the corresponding period last year.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

