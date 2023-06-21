News & Insights

South African inflation slows more than expected in May

June 21, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected in May, to 6.3% year on year from 6.8% in April, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.2% in May compared to 0.4% in the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted year-on-year inflation of 6.5% and 0.4% month-on-month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 5.2% year on year in May, from 5.3% the previous month.

The latest inflation figures are further evidence that price pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy are easing.

Annual inflation was last lower in April 2022, when it was at 5.9%, just within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

