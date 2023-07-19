South African inflation slows more than expected in June

Adds context in paragraphs 1-3

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June, to 5.4% year on year from 6.3% in May, falling within the central bank's target range for the first time since April 2022 a day before an interest rate announcement.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) targets inflation of between 3% and 6%.

The SARB has raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI at its last 10 monetary policy meetings, but on Thursday the majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect it to leave the repo rate at 8.25%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.2% in June, the same as the previous month, Statistics South Africa data showed.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton)

