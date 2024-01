DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters on Wednesday that inflation was expected to average 5% this year and around 4.5% in 2025.

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos, Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.