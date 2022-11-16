World Markets

South African grocery retailer SPAR posts FY profit fall

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 16, 2022 — 12:13 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer SPAR Group Ltd SPPJ.J reported on Wednesday a 3% fall in full-year earnings and declared a final dividend of 400 cents per share, down 51% from last year.

SPAR said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 1,160.5 cents in the year that ended on Sept. 30, from 1,196.2 cents a year earlier.

