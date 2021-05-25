South African grocer SPAR's first half profit up 34%

World Markets

South Africa's SPAR Group reported on Tuesday a 34.4% rise in half-year profit on strong underlying performance in its Swiss and Irish businesses and reduction in operating losses at Polish operations.

The grocery retailer said normalised diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 608.3 cents in the six months that ended March 31, from 452.7 cents a year earlier.

