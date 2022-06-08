South African grocer SPAR lifts half-year earnings by 3.7%

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's SPAR Group SPPJ.J reported on Wednesday a 3.7% rise in half-year profit and declared an interim dividend of 175 cents per share, down 37.5% from last year.

The grocery retailer said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 641.1 cents in the six months that ended on March 31, from 618.5 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

