World Markets

South African grocer SPAR lifts half-year earnings by 3.7%

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South Africa's SPAR Group reported on Wednesday a 3.7% rise in half-year profit and declared an interim dividend of 175 cents per share, down 37.5% from last year.

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's SPAR Group SPPJ.J reported on Wednesday a 3.7% rise in half-year profit and declared an interim dividend of 175 cents per share, down 37.5% from last year.

The grocery retailer said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 641.1 cents in the six months that ended on March 31, from 618.5 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular