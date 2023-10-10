News & Insights

World Markets

South African government sells 3.9 bln rand of bonds at auction

Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

October 10, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($203.65 million) of its 2044 ZAR2044=, 2048 ZAR2048= and 2053 ZAR2053= bonds at auction on Tuesday.

For the results click here and scroll down to Weekly Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 19.1506 rand)

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.