South African government sells 3.9 bln rand of bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($203.65 million) of its 2044 ZAR2044=, 2048 ZAR2048= and 2053 ZAR2053= bonds at auction on Tuesday.

($1 = 19.1506 rand)

