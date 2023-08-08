South African government sells 3.9 bln rand of bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($207.42 million) of its 2037 ZAR2037=, 2044 ZAR2044= and 2053 ZAR2053= bonds on Tuesday.

For the auction results click here and scroll down to Weekly Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 18.8025 rand)

