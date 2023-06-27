News & Insights

South African government sells 3.9 bln rand of bonds at auction

June 27, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($211 million) of its 2031 ZAR213=, 2035 ZAR2035= and 2037 ZAR2037= bonds on Tuesday.

($1 = 18.5042 rand)

