South African government sells 3.9 bln rand of bonds at auction

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($211 million) of its 2031 ZAR213=, 2035 ZAR2035= and 2037 ZAR2037= bonds on Tuesday.

For the auction results click here and scroll down to Weekly Government Bond Auctions.

($1 = 18.5042 rand)

