JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold 3.9 billion rand ($213.72 million) of its 2031 ZAR213=, 2035 ZAR2035= and 2037 ZAR2037= bonds on Tuesday.

($1 = 18.2480 rand)

