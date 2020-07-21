South African government has not committed to fund SAA rescue plan, finmin says

Commodities

The South African government has not committed to fund the requirements of a restructuring plan for struggling South African Airways (SAA), Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in court papers seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Mboweni said a letter he and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan sent to SAA's administrators last week instead committed to "mobilising funding" for the plan.

Mboweni added in the court papers that potential options the government might explore to mobilise funds included approaching institutions for investment of pension funds, private equity partners or other strategic partners who might want to acquire a shareholding in a restructured SAA.

