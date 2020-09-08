World Markets

South African GDP plunged 51% in Q2 during strict lockdown

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African economic output shrank by 51.0% in the second quarter of 2020, its fourth quarterly contraction in a row, as a strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic shut down most activity, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 47.3% contraction in quarter-on-quarter terms ZAGDP=ECI.

"This is the first time in history that the South African economy has contracted for four straight quarters," Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke told a news conference.

Statistics South Africa data showed gross domestic product shrank 17.1% year-on-year in the April-June quarter.

Most sectors declined steeply apart from agriculture, which grew 15.1% in Q2 from January-March. Mining declined 73.1%, manufacturing 74.9% and construction 76.6%.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely curtailed economic activity worldwide, means the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy remains gloomy. Official projections are for a contraction of at least 7% this year.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

