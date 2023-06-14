News & Insights

South African food retailer Spar posts 30.3% fall in interim earnings

June 14, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African food retailer Spar SPPJ.J on Wednesday posted a 30.3% fall in half-year earnings, led by inflationary pressures on consumers and increased operational costs arising from rolling blackouts.

The company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure of corporates in South Africa - fell from 642.6 cents to 447.9 cents in the six months ended March 31.

