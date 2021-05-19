South African food producer RFG posts 46.3% rise in H1 earnings

Adds detail

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's food producer RFG Holdings Ltd RFGJ.J, reported a 46.3% rise in half-year earnings on Wednesday helped by foreign exchange gains and lower interest payments.

The leading manufacturer of canned fruit, jams and canned meat, reported diluted headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, of 45.5 cents for the six months to March 28, up from 31.1 cents.

It booked net foreign exchange gains of 19.6 million rand ($1.4 million).

Group turnover fell 3.4% to 2.8 billion rand as sales of fruit juice and pie, two of the group's largest product categories, fell owing to restrictions on entertainment and leisure activities during the summer holiday season.

International sales fell 12.6% owing to shipping and logistics challenges, said the Western-Cape based food producer, whose brands include Rhodes, Bull Brand, Magpie and Pakco for curries.

It booked an impairment of 16.8 million rand relating to the consolidation of its KwaZulu-Natal pies and pastries operation into its Gauteng pie and bakery facilities, the company said.

On the outlook for the second half of its financial year, CEO Bruce Henderson cautioned that the rising COVID-19 infection rate in the country, together with the slow pace of the vaccination roll-out programme, increases the potential for a third wave of infections in the weeks and months ahead.

"This heightens the risk of the country reverting to lockdown restrictions which could adversely impact the group’s sales and profitability," he said.

Though the consumer spending environment is expected to remain tough in the short to medium term, he said the company has seen a steady recovery in fruit juice and pie sales in recent months.

($1=14.0132 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

