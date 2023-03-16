World Markets

South African food producer Libstar's annual earnings fall

March 16, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South African food producer Libstar LBRJ.J reported on Thursday an 11.8% decline in full-year earnings, as price hikes failed to offset rising costs.

The Denny Mushrooms and Lancewood dairy products maker's normalised headline earnings per share - main profit measure in South Africa - from continuing operations fell to 65.3 cents in the year ended Dec. 31, from 74 cents a year earlier.

