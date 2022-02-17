South African fashion retailer Truworths reports 32% rise in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Truworths International Ltd TRUJ.J reported a 32.2% increase in half-year profit on Thursday, recovering to pre-COVID 19 levels as lockdown restrictions eased.

The retailer, which also owns UK-based shoe chain Office, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 448.6 cents in the 26 weeks ended December 26 from 339.3 cents in the same period a year earlier.

South Africa-based Truworths declared an interim dividend of 300 cents, up 29.3%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

